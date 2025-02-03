Optixcare Eye Cleaning Solution 100ml

The Optixcare Eye Cleaning Solution can be used to remove debris and secretions around the eyes. It can also be used to gently and safely remove tear stains which tend to build up under the eyes of many cats and dogs.

This effective formulation contains no harsh chemicals such as boric acid, peroxides or alcohol. Patience is required with stain removal efforts as it can take up to two weeks to accomplish with this gentle formulation. Optixcare Eye Cleaning Solution also contains chamomile to help soothe irritated skin found under staining or eye debris.