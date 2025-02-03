Aktivait Tablets for Small Dogs - 60 Pack

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

The brains of older dogs undergo degenerative changes, amyloid plaque deposition, and can be damaged by free radicals. This pathology leads to behavioural changes such as disorientation, disturbed sleep patterns, altered social interaction and loss of house training. AKTIVAIT® provides a unique blend of antioxidants and brain supportive nutrients to assist in the management of age- related cognitive dysfunction.Each tablet contains:DHALecithin (source of phosphatidylserine) Curcuma longa / lecithinVitamin B6Vitamin B12Folic acid / Vitamin B9Vitamin EVitamin D3SelenomethionineSmall Breed ≤10 kg25 mg 15 mg 25 mg1.5 mg 0.015 mg 0.5 mg 10 mg 75 IU 0.04 mg

