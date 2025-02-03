Ridaworm Worming For Cats - 2 Tablets

WORMING TABLET FOR CATSWhy Ridaworm?

Kills the most common round worms and tapeworms

Can be used in kittens from 6 weeks

Tasty grilled-meat flavour

Can be given with or without food

Can be used during lactation

§ The tablet can be divided into halves§ Contains the Praziquantel & Pyrantel EmbonateDosage1 tablet per 4 kg bodyweight.Frequency

Monthly worming is recommended if your cat roams outside and/or likes to hunt. Always speak to your vet about your pet’s individual needs.