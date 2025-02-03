Optixcare Eye Lube 20g

Optixcare Eye Lube is ideal to be used as protection to animal eyes during anesthetic. It is also used as part of the multi-pronged approach to dealing with "dry-eye". It contains hyaluron which attracts and retains water while cabomer is used for its hydrophilic and sustained release properties. The combination of these two ingredients creates a sustained release hydrophilic carbomer delivery matrix infused with nourishing and hydrating hyaluron. Carbomer gel also brings a viscosity to the gel which causes it to remain on the cornea for an extended period of time. This viscosity allows for control of the drop applied which makes it easy to apply. Optixcare Eye Gel becomes more liquid immediately on contact with the salt in the tears of the eye.

Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)