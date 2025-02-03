Scrumbles Dry Cat Food Kitten Chicken 750g

Eat, sleep, PLAY. repeat. Choosing the best kitten food might be tricky, but our complete recipe is packed with high quality, digestible meat, plus DHA to help your curious kitten grow into a clever, cool cat! With extra gut-friendly probiotics to look after tiny sensitive tummies, and never added sugar, salt or pea protein. Served in a recyclable bag, which is resealable in our 750g size to help keep fresh. The best kitten food? You can be. the judge of that. Added pre and probiotics to help develop young tums Free from gluten, soy, egg, dairy and red meat 77% responsibly sourced chicken Served in a 100% recyclable and resealable bag Suitable for kittens from 8 weeks and pregnant cats

Pack size: 0.75kg

Ingredients

77% Chicken 41% Dehydrated Chicken, 26% Freshly Prepared Chicken, 8% Chicken Fat, 2% Chicken Stock, 16.5% Rice, 2.5% Dried Alfalfa, 1.5% Salmon Oil, Vitamins & Minerals, 0.4% Dried Cranberry, 0.07% Dried Carrot, 0.015% Yucca (Prebiotic), Dried Spearmint.

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain Sweeteners Does Not contain Colouring

Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)