Marketplace.
image 1 of Tevo Digital Money Box For Boys - Electronic Kids Safe With Password - Kids Piggy Bank With Auto-Feed

Tevo Digital Money Box For Boys - Electronic Kids Safe With Password - Kids Piggy Bank With Auto-Feed

5 stars (1 Reviews)

Write a review

£24.99

£24.99/each

Sold and sent by netpricedirect

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Tevo Digital Money Box For Boys - Electronic Kids Safe With Password - Kids Piggy Bank With Auto-Feed
About this itemENCOURAGE CHILDREN TO SAVE - Make saving fun and encourage good saving habits with this electronic money bank. Boys can set their own 3 pin code, deposit notes and coins into the feeders, with fun sounds every time they deposit.AUTO FEED FUNCTION FOR NOTES - Kids will love the auto feed function, simply push any note into the note feeder, it will be sucked in automatically. It is so much fun for kids, we even include some pretend notes to play with.EASY TO USE FOR KIDS - It's super simple to setup their unique 3 pin security code. Kids then simply enter their code to open the door. Get the code wrong and you won't get in, you'll get an "Oh Oh" and you can try again. Easy to store both notes and coins.SECURE KEY CODE LOCK - The simple key pad lock is perfect for kids, they'll feel grown up with their own pin number. Kids can keep their savings safe and in one place.GREAT DESIGN FOR A BOYS BEDROOM - Designed in Britain by our Tevo designers, the unique Blue Camo design will look great in any boys bedroom.
Sold by netpricedirect (Hyde's Toys & Gifts Ltd.)

View all Electronic Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here