TEVO Robot Dog - Remote Control Dog Toy For Kids - Dancing, Singing, Smart Stunt Dog - Interactive Robotic Pet For Boys or Girls

About this item

INTERACTIVE PET FOR KIDS - Super cute robot dog that you can control, with realistic doggy sounds and light up eyes. He can do stunts, tricks and dancing, all to fun sounds and music. You can even program him to perform a sequence of fun moves

LOADS OF FUN TRICKS - You'll be amazed by all his moves. Whether he's doing a head stand, laying flat on the floor, or jigging around to the fun music, he'll keep everyone entertained for hours

RECHARGABLE BATTERY INCLUDED - No need to buy expensive batteries that are bad for the environment, our stunt dog includes an integrated rechargeable battery that is charged by a simple USB charging cable (included)

EASY TO USE FOR KIDS - Specially designed for kids, the remote control is simple to use and features picture buttons. We include full colour instructions if any guidance is needed. He also features an auto-shut off feature because we know kids always forget to switch things off

SAFE FOR KIDS, PEACE OF MIND FOR PARENTS - Designed in the UK like all our TEVO toys, it has been tested and complies with all UK and EU toy safety standards