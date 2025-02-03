Marketplace.
image 1 of Lash FX Grow Me Up Lash Serum

Lash FX Grow Me Up Lash Serum

No ratings yet

Write a review

£12.99

£12.99/each

Sold and sent by Lash Perfect Group

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Lash FX Grow Me Up Lash Serum
Transform your lashes with Lash FX Grow Me Up Lash Serum, a potent lash growth enhancer designed to improve the length, thickness, and overall health of your natural lashes. Powered by Capixyl, a clinically proven active ingredient, this serum targets lash growth at the root, nourishing your lashes to prevent breakage and promote healthy, strong growth. The lightweight formula is safe to use on both natural lashes and extensions, making it a versatile addition to your beauty routine.
Capixyl-enhanced Formula: Clinically proven to promote lash growth and strengthen lashes.Promotes Lash Health: Prevents breakage and encourages stronger, healthier lashes.Visible Results in Weeks: Noticeable improvements in lash length and thickness within a few weeks.Safe for Lash Extensions: Can be used on natural lashes and lash extensions without causing damage.

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Alcohol Denat, Cellulose, PVP, Panthenol, Carbomer, Butylene Glycol, Aminomethyl Propanol, Dextran, Disodium Edta, Acetyl Tetrapeptide-3, Trifolium Pratense (Clover) Flower Extract
Sold by Lash Perfect Group (THE EYELASH DESIGN COMPANY LIMITED)

View all Makeup & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here