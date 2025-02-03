Lash FX Grow Me Up Lash Serum

Transform your lashes with Lash FX Grow Me Up Lash Serum, a potent lash growth enhancer designed to improve the length, thickness, and overall health of your natural lashes. Powered by Capixyl, a clinically proven active ingredient, this serum targets lash growth at the root, nourishing your lashes to prevent breakage and promote healthy, strong growth. The lightweight formula is safe to use on both natural lashes and extensions, making it a versatile addition to your beauty routine.

Capixyl-enhanced Formula: Clinically proven to promote lash growth and strengthen lashes. Promotes Lash Health: Prevents breakage and encourages stronger, healthier lashes. Visible Results in Weeks: Noticeable improvements in lash length and thickness within a few weeks. Safe for Lash Extensions: Can be used on natural lashes and lash extensions without causing damage.

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Alcohol Denat, Cellulose, PVP, Panthenol, Carbomer, Butylene Glycol, Aminomethyl Propanol, Dextran, Disodium Edta, Acetyl Tetrapeptide-3, Trifolium Pratense (Clover) Flower Extract

Sold by Lash Perfect Group (THE EYELASH DESIGN COMPANY LIMITED)