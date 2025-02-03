Hi Brow Brow Stain Hybrid Dye Tinting - Dark Brown

Elevate Your Brow Treatments with Hi Brow Hybrid Brow Stain. Introducing the ultimate brow tinting kit, designed to deliver salon-quality results at home. Our Hi Brow Hybrid Brow Stain is a semi-permanent eyebrow treatment that provides a beautifully bold brow look with lasting results.

Long-Lasting Results: Stain lasts up to 6 weeks on the hair and 10 days on the skin. Customizable Color: Activate the stain with developer for a 2-10 minute development time, achieving your desired intensity. Versatile Application: Perfect for brow lamination techs, as it can be used immediately after treatments. Economical: Each 15ml bottle provides up to 60-80 treatments. All-in-One Kit: Includes Brow Stain, Developer, Tinting Brush, and Glass Mixing Dish.

Ingredients

Brow Stain: Phyllanthus Emblica Aqueous Extract, Crocus Sativus Flower Aqueous Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Aqueous Extract, Chamomilla Recutita Aqueous Extract, Rosa Damascena Flower Aqueous Extract, Propylene Glycol, Iso Propyl Alcohol, P-phenylenediamine, P-aminophenol, Phenoxyethanol, M-aminophenol, 4-amino-2-hydroxytoluene, Ethanolamine, Sodium Sulphite, Disodium EDTA, Carbomer, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Citrus Limon Peel Oil.; Developer: Aqua, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Salicrylate, Citric Acid, Coconut Oil, Panthenol

