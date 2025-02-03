Brow FX Brow Pencil & Grooming Brush – Light Brown – Water-Resistant Eyebrow Pencil for Everyday Use

Introducing the Brow FX Brow Grooming Pencil and Brush – the ultimate eyebrow tool for achieving supermodel-worthy brows with precision and ease. Developed in the UK by beauty professionals, this dual-ended brow pencil and brush combo makes brow styling effortless, whether you’re going for a natural or bold, defined appearance.

On one end, the slanted pencil allows smooth and precise application to fill sparse areas and shape your brows. Its angled design ensures you can create fine, hair-like strokes or fill larger sections for a well-defined look. On the other end, the built-in spoolie brush softens and blends the colour seamlessly, delivering a natural, polished finish.

The water-resistant, long-lasting formula ensures your brows remain flawless throughout the day, even in humid or sweaty conditions. With added nourishment from Coconut Oil, Castor Oil, and Carnauba Wax, this brow pencil glides on effortlessly for a silky, comfortable feel. Plus, it’s 100% vegan and cruelty-free, made without any animal-derived ingredients.

The Brow FX Brow Grooming Pencil is available in five versatile shades to suit all hair and brow colours, giving you the perfect match for your individual style.