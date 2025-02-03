Prija Vitalising Shower Gel and Shampoo with Ginseng Extract 380ml

Elevate your daily routine with Prija Vitalising Shower Gel and Shampoo, a luxurious 2-in-1 formula infused with invigorating Ginseng extract. Designed and crafted in Italy, this hydrating body and hair wash energizes while immersing you in its warm, relaxing fragrance. The 380ml bottle with a convenient pump dispenser makes every shower a revitalizing sensory journey, perfect for awakening both body and mind.

- Infused with energising Ginseng extract - 2-in-1 formula for body and hair care - Warm, relaxing fragrance for a sensory boost - Hydrating and revitalizing for refreshed skin - Crafted in Italy for a touch of luxury - Convenient pump dispenser for easy use

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Disodium Laureth Sulfosuccinate, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Lactate, Coco-Glucoside, Glyceryl Oleate, Sodium Gluconate, Polyquaternium-7, Panax Ginseng Root Extract, Tocopherol, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 16035 (Red 40), CI 42090 (Blue 1). (CPNP 00P1_R11)

Sold by Sol Retail (Stephensons Online Ltd)