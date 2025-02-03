Marketplace.
image 1 of Prija Vitalising Shower Gel and Shampoo with Ginseng Extract 380ml

Prija Vitalising Shower Gel and Shampoo with Ginseng Extract 380ml

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Sol Retail

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Prija Vitalising Shower Gel and Shampoo with Ginseng Extract 380ml
Elevate your daily routine with Prija Vitalising Shower Gel and Shampoo, a luxurious 2-in-1 formula infused with invigorating Ginseng extract. Designed and crafted in Italy, this hydrating body and hair wash energizes while immersing you in its warm, relaxing fragrance. The 380ml bottle with a convenient pump dispenser makes every shower a revitalizing sensory journey, perfect for awakening both body and mind.
- Infused with energising Ginseng extract- 2-in-1 formula for body and hair care- Warm, relaxing fragrance for a sensory boost- Hydrating and revitalizing for refreshed skin- Crafted in Italy for a touch of luxury- Convenient pump dispenser for easy use

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Disodium Laureth Sulfosuccinate, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Lactate, Coco-Glucoside, Glyceryl Oleate, Sodium Gluconate, Polyquaternium-7, Panax Ginseng Root Extract, Tocopherol, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 16035 (Red 40), CI 42090 (Blue 1). (CPNP 00P1_R11)
Sold by Sol Retail (Stephensons Online Ltd)

View all Bathing Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here