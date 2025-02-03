Prija Vitalising Hand Wash with Ginseng Extract 380ml

Prija Vitalising Hand Wash offers a luxurious Italian-crafted experience, combining gentle cleansing with the rejuvenating power of Ginseng extract. This vegan-friendly formula moisturizes while energizing your skin, leaving hands feeling refreshed and renewed. Infused with a warm, energizing fragrance, it turns a simple hand wash into a revitalizing ritual.

- Crafted in Italy for an authentic skincare experience - Enriched with Ginseng extract for revitalized, refreshed hands - Gently cleanses and moisturizes skin without dryness - Vegan-friendly formula suitable for all skin types - Warm, energizing fragrance invigorates the senses - 380ml bottle for everyday luxury and care

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Disodium Laureth Sulfosuccinate, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Lactate, Coco-Glucoside, Glyceryl Oleate, Sodium Gluconate, Polyquaternium-7, Panax Ginseng Root Extract, Tocopherol, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 16035 (Red 40), CI 42090 (Blue 1). (CPNP 00P1_R11)

