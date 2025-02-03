Marketplace.
image 1 of Beardburys Beard Wax 50ml

Beardburys Beard Wax 50ml

No ratings yet

Write a review

£9.99

£9.99/each

Sold and sent by Sol Retail

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Beardburys Beard Wax 50ml
Beardburys Soft Fixing Beard and Mustache Wax Natural Hold, Lightweight Formula, Easy Styling, Paraben-Free, Suitable for All Beard Types - 50g

Ingredients

AQUA/WATER, CETEARETH-25, GLYCERIN, PEG-7 GLYCERYL COCOATE, PEG-100 STEARATE, GLYCERYL STEARATE, PEG-40 HYDROGENATED CASTOR OIL, VP/VA COPOLYMER, ALCOHOL DENAT., DIMETHICONE, PHENYL TRIMETHICONE, PHENOXYETHANOL, CAPRYLYL GLYCOL, DIAZOLIDINYL UREA, PARFUM/FRAGRANCE, LINALOOL, LIMONENE, GERANIOL, CITRONELLOL, THYMUS VULGARIS EXTRACT, TOCOPHERYL ACETATE / VITAMIN E, C.I. 47005, C.I. 15985.
Sold by Sol Retail (Stephensons Online Ltd)

View all Grooming

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here