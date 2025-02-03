Marketplace.
Dear Barber Beard Oil, Smooths & Prevents Breakage, 30ml

£9.95

£9.95/each

A light, non-greasy formula containing Argan, Almond and Coconut Oils to soften and coat the hair from root to tip. This nourishing and conditioning product smooths and grooms the beard into position or style, preventing beard hair from becoming brittle and breaking.

Ingredients

PRUNUS AMYGDALUS DULCIS OIL, PARAFFINUM LIQUIDUM, CAPRYLIC/CAPRIC TRIGLYCERIDE, ARGANIA SPINOSA OIL, PARFUM, CINNAMAL, COUMARIN, EUGENOL, HYDROXYCITRONELLAL, LIMONENE, ALPHA-ISOMETHYL IONONE
