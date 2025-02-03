Cleanlogic Bath and body Exfoliating Dual Texture Face Cloth Contains 3 Pairs

Cleanlogic's Exfoliating Dual Texture Face Cloths are designed for sensitive skin, offering a gentle yet effective way to cleanse and exfoliate. Featuring a microfiber side for makeup removal and a textured side for rejuvenation, these reusable cloths provide deep cleansing and softening benefits. Regular use helps enhance circulation and promotes smoother, healthier skin, making them a must-have for a radiant complexion.

- Dual-textured cloth for makeup removal and skin rejuvenation - Gently exfoliates sensitive skin without irritation - Boosts circulation for a smoother, healthier complexion - Hygienic clean fiber technology resists odors - Pack of 3, reusable and eco-friendly cloths - Braille on packaging for accessibility and ease of use

Ingredients

Polyester Yarn, Nylon Yarn, Coral Velvet

Sold by Sol Retail (Stephensons Online Ltd)