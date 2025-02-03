Cleanlogic Detoxify Charcoal Infused Exfoliating Body Gloves Contains 3 Pairs

Cleanlogic Detoxify Exfoliating Gloves, infused with activated charcoal, provide a deep cleanse while effectively removing dry, dead skin. These reusable gloves not only exfoliate but also help boost circulation and promote lymphatic drainage for smoother, healthier skin. Perfect for all skin types, they offer a revitalizing cleanse with every use, leaving your body feeling refreshed and clean. With hygienic clean fiber technology and a commitment to inclusivity, these gloves offer a luxurious and eco-friendly skincare experience.

- Charcoal-infused gloves remove dry skin and enhance skin texture - Deeply cleanses and clears impurities for smoother, radiant skin - Helps boost circulation and lymphatic drainage with each use - Hygienic clean fiber technology prevents odor and ensures freshness - Includes 3 pairs of reusable exfoliating gloves for lasting use - Inclusive packaging with Braille for accessibility and ease

Ingredients

Polyester Yarn, Nylon Yarn, Charcoal Yarn, Elastic Rubber

Sold by Sol Retail (Stephensons Online Ltd)