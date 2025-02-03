Vitalin Adult Farmhouse Chicken 12kg

Our Farmhouse Chicken recipe includes freshly prepared chicken, thyme, potato, peas, carrot, parsnip, and a tasty gravy. Added prebiotics paraprobiotics help to support healthy gut function and glucosamine, chondroitin MSM support joint health. Our Farmhouse Chicken recipe contains citrus extract to help support dental health and is suitable for adult dogs of every age, including seniors. With recyclable packaging and our handy reseal, the last bowl will be as fresh as the first, delivering holistic vitality from farm to tail.

Pack size: 12kg

Ingredients

Chicken (38%, including Dried Chicken 27%, Freshly Prepared Chicken 10%, Chicken Gravy 1%), Whole Barley, Potato, Oats, Whole Peas, Chicken Oil, Sugar Beet, Dried Carrot, Dried Parsnip, Whole Linseed, Chicory Root Extract (as a source of Prebiotic FOS) (0.3%), Citrus Extracts (0.2%), Mannan-oligosaccharides (Prebiotic MOS) (0.1%), Glucosamine (340mg/kg), MSM (340mg/kg), Chondroitin (240mg/kg), Apple Cider Vinegar Powder (200mg/kg), Dried Spearmint (200mg/kg), Honey Powder (200mg/kg), Dried Nettle (200mg/kg), Dried Thyme (200mg/kg), Extract of Yucca Schidigera, Tyndallised Lactobacillus Helveticus HA-122 (0.005%)

Sold by Fetch