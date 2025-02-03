Vitalin Adult Pork with Apple 12kg

Our Pork with Apple recipe includes freshly prepared pork, apple, peas, potato, and a tasty gravy. Added prebiotics paraprobiotics help to support healthy gut function and glucosamine, chondroitin MSM support joint health. Our Pork with Apple recipe contains citrus extract to help support dental health and is suitable for adult dogs of every age, including seniors. With recyclable packaging and our handy reseal, the last bowl will be as fresh as the first, delivering holistic vitality from farm to tail.

Pack size: 12kg

Ingredients

Pork (26%, including Dried Pork 14%, Freshly Prepared Pork 12%), Whole Barley, Potato Flake, Potato Protein, Naked Oats, Chicken Oil, Whole Peas, Dried Apple 4.0%, Chicken Gravy, Sugar Beet, Chicory Root Extract (as a source of Prebiotic FOS) 0.3%, Citrus Extracts 0.2%, Mannan-oligosaccharides (Prebiotic MOS) 0.1%, Glucosamine 340mg/kg, MSM 340mg/kg, Chondroitin 240mg/kg, Apple Cider Vinegar Powder 200mg/kg, Dried Spearmint 200mg/kg, Honey Powder 200mg/kg, Dried Nettle 200mg/kg, Dried Thyme 200mg/kg, Extract of Yucca Schidigera, Tyndallised Lactobacillus Helveticus HA-122 0.005%

Sold by Fetch