Argon Tableware Reusable Plastic Stemless Wine Glasses - 300ml - Pack of 6

Perfect for outdoor entertaining, these shatterproof glasses combine style and practicality.

Durable Design – Made from high-quality plastic, they offer a lightweight, break-resistant alternative to traditional glassware, ideal for picnics, garden parties, beach trips, and busy venues.

Stylish & Functional – The elegant bowl enhances drink aromas and flavors, while the stemless design adds stability on uneven surfaces like grass or sand.

Sizes for Every Occasion – Available in 300ml for classic wine servings, 480ml for fuller pours or mixed drinks, and 600ml for generous cocktails or large wine servings.

Care Instructions – Hand wash with warm, soapy water to maintain clarity and longevity.

These reusable glasses are a must-have for any outdoor enthusiast or hospitality professional, offering a durable, stable, and elegant solution for all gatherings.