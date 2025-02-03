Alivio Crawling Walking Dinosaur Baby Toy with Musical Lights for 1 to 2 Years Boys Girls

This adorable baby dinosaur toy is the perfect play companion for your little one, designed to engage and encourage developmental skills. After loading the batteries and turning on the switch, the baby dinosaur comes to life, walking, nodding its head, playing cheerful songs, and lighting up with vibrant LED lights. It encourages babies to crawl and chase after it, helping them strengthen their leg muscles and improve body balance. Made from non-toxic ABS material with smooth, polished edges, this toy is completely safe for babies, ensuring no sharp edges or burrs to cause harm. It’s the ideal size for little hands, helping babies develop their grasping abilities, and it’s compact enough to take along on trips, making it a great travel toy for boys and girls ages 1 to 3. This crawling dinosaur toy is smartly designed to automatically avoid obstacles and guide your baby in a safe direction, making it perfect for babies learning to crawl and walk. With vibrant colors and fun movements, it captures your baby's attention, stimulating their curiosity and sensory development. The toy also helps with hearing development and rhythm recognition, as the dinosaur’s mouth and body light up and move to the music. This engaging toy makes a wonderful gift for 1 to 3-year-old boys and girls, ideal for birthdays, Easter, or Christmas. It’s not just a toy, but a developmental tool that promotes physical and sensory growth in a fun, interactive way! Note - Requires 3 x AA batteries (Not Included).