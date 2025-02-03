Burts Bees Hand Cream Almond Milk

Put the power of nature to work for your skin with all-natural Burt's Bees Almond Milk Beeswax Hand Cream.

This super-rich cream contains sweet almond oil and vitamin E to help hydrate and shield hard-working hands and beeswax to seal and condition the skin. 99% natural and contains no parabens or phthalates.

Massage a dollop of this hydrating moisturiser anytime your hands feel dry and after every hand washing to keep your hands looking beautiful and feeling soft and smooth. Great for elbows knees and feet too!