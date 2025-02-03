Bigjigs Toys My First Workbench, Includes 26 Play Pieces

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

What every young crafter needs is the sturdy My First Workbench! This colourful wooden toy work bench includes plenty of wooden features and tools to inspire hours of imaginative play. This extensive construction toy set includes a clamp, wrench, nuts & bolts, screwdriver and more! Young builders will be able to learn the basic concepts of tools and how they work. Kids toy work benches are a great way to improve hand/eye co-ordination, motor skills and develop creative and imaginative role play sessions. Educational and creative in equal measure. Requires adult assembly. Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards. Consists of 26 play pieces.

What every young crafter needs is the sturdy My First Workbench! This colourful wooden toy work bench includes plenty of wooden features and tools to inspire hours of imaginative play. This extensive construction toy set includes a clamp, wrench, nuts & bolts, screwdriver and more! Young builders will be able to learn the basic concepts of tools and how they work. Kids toy work benches are a great way to improve hand/eye co-ordination, motor skills and develop creative and imaginative role play sessions. Educational and creative in equal measure. Requires adult assembly. Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards. Consists of 26 play pieces.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.