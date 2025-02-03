Marketplace.
Schwarzkopf Live Post Bleach Toner Semi-Permanent Blonde Hair Dye T1

Schwarzkopf Live Post Bleach Toner Semi-Permanent Blonde Hair Dye T1
Schwarzkopf LIVE Ice White T1 is a semi-permanent Post-Bleach Toner. The vegan*, ammonia-free formula has been created to give you a clear blonde finish, neutralising yellow undertones for up to 16 washes. The care conditioner with oil and vitamin complex leaves hair touchably soft for a healthy-looking shine.Top Tips:Always perform an Allergy Alert Test 48 hours before each time you colour, even if you’ve used the product beforeAlways read the instructions before the applicationIf you have long or thick hair we recommend using two packsApply some petroleum jelly to your hairline to ensure that your hair is the only thing being colouredPerfect pair after bleaching with LIVEBox Contains: Schwarzkopf LIVE Ice White T1 Semi-Permanent Post-Bleach Toner

Ingredients

Aqua, Propylene Glycol, PPG-1-PEG-9 Lauryl Glycol Ether, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Hydroxide, Xanthan Gum, Carbomer, Coco-Glucoside, Parfum, Potassium Phosphate, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, Ethanolamine, Xylitylglucoside, Sodium Sulfite, Arginine, Lysine HCl, Succinic Acid, Anhydroxylitol, Etidronic Acid, Niacinamide, Panthenol, N, N-Bis(2-Hydroxyethyl)-p-Phenylenediamine Sulfate, Xylitol, Resorcinol, Geraniol, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine Sulfate, Glucose, 4-Amino-2-Hydroxytoluene, Hydrolyzed Keratin, 5-Amino-6-Chloro-o-Cresol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Paraffinum Liquidum, Cetearyl Alcohol, Hydrogen Peroxide, PEG-40 Castor Oil, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, 2, 6-Dicarboxypyridine, Disodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Sulfate, Behentrimonium Chloride, Litchi Chinensis Fruit Extract, Morinda Citrifolia Fruit Extract, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Isopropyl Myristate, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Isopropyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Polyquaternium-37, Glycerin, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Citric Acid, Limonene, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Lauryl Glucoside, Benzyl Alcohol
