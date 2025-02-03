Schwarzkopf Live Post Bleach Toner Semi-Permanent Blonde Hair Dye T1

Schwarzkopf LIVE Ice White T1 is a semi-permanent Post-Bleach Toner. The vegan*, ammonia-free formula has been created to give you a clear blonde finish, neutralising yellow undertones for up to 16 washes. The care conditioner with oil and vitamin complex leaves hair touchably soft for a healthy-looking shine.

Top Tips:

Always perform an Allergy Alert Test 48 hours before each time you colour, even if you’ve used the product before

Always read the instructions before the application

If you have long or thick hair we recommend using two packs

Apply some petroleum jelly to your hairline to ensure that your hair is the only thing being coloured

Perfect pair after bleaching with LIVE

