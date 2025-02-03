Marketplace.
image 1 of Burts Bees Lip Balm Honey Refill 0.15oz

Burts Bees Lip Balm Honey Refill 0.15oz

No ratings yet

Write a review

£9.99

£9.99/each

Sold and sent by Avant Garde Brands

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Burts Bees Lip Balm Honey Refill 0.15oz
Loved by nature and perfectly sweet. Kind of like you. This natural balm helps nourish your dry lips with a touch of golden Honey and Vitamin E, leaving them soft, supple and super happy.Burt’s Bees Lip Balm, Honey, keeps your lips nourished and moisturised with Golden Honey and Vitamin E. This all-natural balm, in a new honey flavour, gives perfect moisturisation with a dash of sweetness. Conveniently sized, this balm fits perfectly into any pocket, purse or backpack, so you can keep moisturised on the go. Keep your lips soft and supple with Burt’s Bees Lip Balm.LIP CARE: Bursting with sweet flavour, refresh and nourish your lips with Honey Burt's Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm.TOTAL HYDRATION: Hydrate and soften dry lips with Beeswax, honey and vitamin E packed into every tube of Burt's Bees lip balm.MOISTURIZING: Just one swipe of this conditioning lip balm leaves your lips smooth and refreshed.ALL NATURAL: Enriched with 100% natural ingredients, this natural lip balm is formulated without parabens, phthalates, petrolatum or SLS.BURT'S BEES LIP BALM: Treat your lips with this honey lip balm that naturally beautifies and revitalizes your lips.

Ingredients

beeswax, cocos nucifera (coconut) oil, helianthus annuus (sunflower) seed oil, flavor*, lanolin, honey, ammonium glycyrrhizate, tocopherol, rosmarinus officinalis (rosemary) leaf extract, glycine soja (soybean) oil, canola oil, benzyl benzoate, benzyl cinnamate, *natural flavor
Sold by Avant Garde Brands (Rex Brown Limited)

View all Makeup & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here