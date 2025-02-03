Oral-B Pro 680 3D Black-White Electric Toothbrush with Travel Case

Achieve a clinically proven superior clean vs. a regular manual toothbrush and a whiter smile with the Oral-B Pro PRO 680 3DBlack-White electric toothbrush. The specialized cup polishes whiter teeth starting from day 1 by removing surface stains and the round dentist-inspired toothbrush head oscillates, rotates and pulsates to remove more plaque vs. a regular manual toothbrush.

Together with the daily clean cleaning mode and an in-handle timer to help you brush for a dentist-recommended 2 minutes, the Oral-B Pro PRO 680 3D Black-White is a superior solution for your personalized brushing needs. Time coaching with an in-handle timer helps you brush for a dentist-recommended 2 minutes.

Waterproof handle, Charger with charge level and full charge confirmation LED, rechargeable NiMH battery lasts up to 10 days. So is ideal for trips and travelling!

The box Contents: 1 handle with charger, 1 brush head, 1 travel case.