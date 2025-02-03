Marketplace.
image 1 of John Frieda Shampoo & Conditioner Duo Pack Frizz Ease Dream Curls, 500ml

John Frieda Shampoo & Conditioner Duo Pack Frizz Ease Dream Curls, 500ml

No ratings yet

Write a review

£20.49

£20.49/each

Sold and sent by Avant Garde Brands

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

John Frieda Shampoo & Conditioner Duo Pack Frizz Ease Dream Curls, 500ml
No two curls are alike & they can be unpredictable from one day to the next. Bring out the best of your unique curls with our curl-loving frizz-defying formulas. Frizz Ease Dream Curls Shampoo, with Rosehip Oil and Curl Enhancing Technology, hydrates as it gently cleanses to help define your curls. Frizz Ease Dream Curls Conditioner, quickly soaks into hair as it deeply nourishes strands and detangles to help soften and define your curls. Safe for colour-treated hair. Suitable for wavy and curly (2A-3C) hair types.Features:Anti-frizz Shampoo & Conditioner set for naturally wavy & curly hairSulphate free* gentle lather formula shampoo (*SLS/SLES)Cleanses & nourishes for bouncy, defined curlsExpertly formulated with Rosehip Oil and Curl Enhancing TechnologyVegan-friendly ingredientsIngredients:Shampoo: Aqua, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Decyl Glucoside, Coco-Glucoside, Glycol Distearate, Cocamide MEA, Parfum, Citric Acid, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Stearoxypropyl Dimethylamine, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Polyquaternium-7, Lactic Acid, Laureth-16, Propylene Glycol, Quaternium-80, Polyquaternium-10, Polyquaternium-52, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Chloride, Stearyl Alcohol, Rosa Canina Fruit Oil, BHT, Tocopherol, Sodium Benzoate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Benzyl Salicylate, LinaloolConditioner: Aqua, Glycerin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Behentrimonium Chloride, Bis-Hydroxy/Methoxy Amodimethicone, Cetyl Alcohol, Parfum, Trimethylpentanediol/Adipic Acid/Glycerin Crosspolymer, Polyquaternium-37, Dipropylene Glycol, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Rosa Canina Fruit Oil, Tetrasodium EDTA, Tocopherol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Benzyl Salicylate, LinaloolBundle Includes:1x John Frieda Shampoo Frizz Ease Dream Curls, 500ml1x John Frieda Conditioner Frizz Ease Dream Curls, 500ml

Ingredients

Aqua, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Linalool
Sold by Avant Garde Brands (Rex Brown Limited)

View all Haircare & Styling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here