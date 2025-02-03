John Frieda Shampoo & Conditioner Duo Pack Frizz Ease Dream Curls, 500ml

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

No two curls are alike & they can be unpredictable from one day to the next. Bring out the best of your unique curls with our curl-loving frizz-defying formulas. Frizz Ease Dream Curls Shampoo, with Rosehip Oil and Curl Enhancing Technology, hydrates as it gently cleanses to help define your curls. Frizz Ease Dream Curls Conditioner, quickly soaks into hair as it deeply nourishes strands and detangles to help soften and define your curls. Safe for colour-treated hair. Suitable for wavy and curly (2A-3C) hair types. Features: Anti-frizz Shampoo & Conditioner set for naturally wavy & curly hair Sulphate free* gentle lather formula shampoo (*SLS/SLES) Cleanses & nourishes for bouncy, defined curls Expertly formulated with Rosehip Oil and Curl Enhancing Technology Vegan-friendly ingredients Ingredients: Shampoo: Aqua, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Decyl Glucoside, Coco-Glucoside, Glycol Distearate, Cocamide MEA, Parfum, Citric Acid, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Stearoxypropyl Dimethylamine, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Polyquaternium-7, Lactic Acid, Laureth-16, Propylene Glycol, Quaternium-80, Polyquaternium-10, Polyquaternium-52, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Chloride, Stearyl Alcohol, Rosa Canina Fruit Oil, BHT, Tocopherol, Sodium Benzoate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool Conditioner: Aqua, Glycerin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Behentrimonium Chloride, Bis-Hydroxy/Methoxy Amodimethicone, Cetyl Alcohol, Parfum, Trimethylpentanediol/Adipic Acid/Glycerin Crosspolymer, Polyquaternium-37, Dipropylene Glycol, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Rosa Canina Fruit Oil, Tetrasodium EDTA, Tocopherol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool Bundle Includes: 1x John Frieda Shampoo Frizz Ease Dream Curls, 500ml 1x John Frieda Conditioner Frizz Ease Dream Curls, 500ml

