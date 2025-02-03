Oral-B Genius 9000 CrossAction Electric 6 Modes Toothbrush with 4 Heads - White

The Oral-B electric toothbrush is now available in rose gold, Black, Purple & White to match your outstanding style. Oral-B Genius 9000 is an elegant intuitive brushing system that helps you brush as your dentist recommends. With the distinct position detection technology, you will never miss a zone. Oral-B's distinct round head does all the rest. It removes up to 100 per cent more plaque than a standard manual toothbrush for healthier gums and makes your smile whiter starting from the first day of brushing by removing surface stains. Not only this, but the toothbrush helps you protect your delicate gums with the proprietary SmartRing and pressure control technology that reduces brushing speed and alerts you to be gentler if you brush too hard. Last but not least Genius 9000 in rose gold comes with a Lithium-Ion battery that lasts up to 12 days with 1 charge. With Oral-B Genius 9000 rose gold, you can't go wrong in brushing. No wonder Oral-B is the N1 recommended brand by dentists worldwide. Oral-B Genius 9000 electric rechargeable toothbrush is compatible with the following replacement toothbrush heads: Cross Action, 3D White, Sensi Ultrathin, Sensitive Clean, Precision Clean, Floss Action, Tri Zone, Dual Clean, Power Tip, Ortho Care. How To Use Your electric toothbrush: Wet the brush head and apply toothpaste. Place the toothbrush in the mouth and turn it on. Guide the brush head slowly from tooth to tooth. Hold the toothbrush head in place for a few seconds before moving on to the next tooth. Brush the gums as well as the teeth, first the outsides, then the insides, and finally the chewing surfaces. Oral-B offers a variety of toothbrush heads to fit your personal oral health needs. Box Contains: Oral-B Genius 9000 Electric Toothbrush with 3 Heads, Travel Case & 2 Pin UK Plug Please Note: This product comes with a two-pin UK plug. This is suitable for two-pin UK electrical sockets, which are often found in bathrooms.

