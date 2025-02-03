* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

This waterproof, silicone cleansing brush and facial massage tool use high-frequency sonic pulses which effortlessly remove dirt, oils and makeup residue, whilst low-frequency pulses increase blood circulation in wrinkle-prone areas and aid increases the production of collagen and elastin to restore skin's firmness and elasticity.

Envie Compact, Portable and Waterproof Facial Exfoliator for Women, Pink This waterproof, silicone cleansing brush and facial massage tool use high-frequency sonic pulses which effortlessly remove dirt, oils and makeup residue, whilst low-frequency pulses increase blood circulation in wrinkle-prone areas and aid increases the production of collagen and elastin to restore skin's firmness and elasticity. Features: Promotes blood circulation and nutrient absorption. Helps reduce oily skin, clogged pores and blackheads. Suitable for all skin types. Rechargeable. Waterproof PIX6. Ergonomic design, making it easy to hold. Compact and portable. Includes charging stand and USB charging cable. Box Contains: Envie Facial Exfoliator, Pink

