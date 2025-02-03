Marketplace.
image 1 of Envie Compact, Portable and Waterproof Facial Exfoliator for Women, Pink

Envie Compact, Portable and Waterproof Facial Exfoliator for Women, Pink

No ratings yet

Write a review

£16.99

£16.99/each

Sold and sent by Avant Garde Brands

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Envie Compact, Portable and Waterproof Facial Exfoliator for Women, Pink
Envie Compact, Portable and Waterproof Facial Exfoliator for Women, PinkThis waterproof, silicone cleansing brush and facial massage tool use high-frequency sonic pulses which effortlessly remove dirt, oils and makeup residue, whilst low-frequency pulses increase blood circulation in wrinkle-prone areas and aid increases the production of collagen and elastin to restore skin's firmness and elasticity.Features:Promotes blood circulation and nutrient absorption.Helps reduce oily skin, clogged pores and blackheads.Suitable for all skin types.Rechargeable.Waterproof PIX6. Ergonomic design, making it easy to hold.Compact and portable. Includes charging stand and USB charging cable.Box Contains: Envie Facial Exfoliator, Pink
Sold by Avant Garde Brands (Rex Brown Limited)

View all Bathing Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here