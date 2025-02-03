Dawn Till Dusk Make Up Large Storage Vanity Case Set 80pc - Rose Gold

INNOVATIVE DESIGN:- To have all of your cosmetic essentials with you, wherever you go, look no further than this Deluxe Cosmetic Case! With an innovative design

SET CONTAINS:- This set includes 80 pieces of makeup, in shades and styles that are sure to suit anyone's tastes! All women's essentials in one elegant box

EVERYTHING YOU NEED:- Whether you prefer to go for a more natural look of subtle and softer shades, or like to experiment with something a bit more bold and daring, this set will have whatever you need

FOR COSMETIC FANS:- This set is more than just a great opportunity for new and experienced cosmetics fans alike to enjoy their favourite styles

PACKAGING:- Packaged securely in a sleek and stylish case, this set is the perfect thing for travel, allowing you to enjoy holidays, long journey's and more, Perfect cosmetic travel companion

Set Includes :

7 eye shadows (42 individual colours)

5 lip balms (20 individual colours)

4 cream eyeshadows

2 blushers

2 lip gloss

1 blush brush

1 x foam cushion toe separator

2 double end pencils

1 lip balm applicator

4 small double-ended brush applicators

1 convenient compact with mirror (able to hold 1 eyeshadow pallet

1 blusher or 1 lip balm pallet)

1 rose gold coloured case