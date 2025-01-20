Marketplace.
Wonder Core 2
Work your core like never before with the 12-in-1, ab-blasting Wonder Core 2.Unlike some ab machines and floor exercises that work through a limited range of motion, Wonder Core 2 goes beyond 180° with an extended range of motion to target your entire core. But Wonder Core 2 is more than just an ab workout – with its built-in upper body station attachment it’s a 12-in-1, muscle-toning system designed to give you the total body results you want without the gym. Features a built-in twisting seat so you can target your obliques and tighten your waistline, by adding a tuck to work the lower abs, or do a lower ab press to really tone your stomach. Exclusive upper body station means you can get your cardio workout in as you tone and strengthen your entire body. Use it in any room in your house, while watching TV! It doesn't take up space and when you’re done it folds away for easy storage!Includes a BONUS Workout DVD with three complete, 30-minute workouts led by fitness experts Jordan Nevels and Ms Bikini Universe Jessica Starr to help you build the body of your dreams.
Unlike regular crunches, Wonder Core 2 goes beyond 180 degrees with an extended range of motion to target your core like never before!The incredible dual-resistance design ensures your muscles are engaged throughout the entire range of motion, both regular and reverse crunches.Boasts an improved ergonomic back design with all-new features including resistance bands, making the Wonder Core 2 a 12-in-1 muscle-toning system, letting you work your upper, middle and lower abs, obliques, chest, shoulders, back, biceps, triceps, traps, glutes and even your calves for a full body workout!
