Purflo Starlight Room Thermometer

A beautifully designed colour changing thermometer that keeps baby’s room at a safe temperature. It’s portable so can accompany baby everywhere!

The colour changes from Blue for “too cold”, Green for “just right”, Amber for “getting too warm” and Red for “too hot”. There’s a chargeable lithium battery which means no dangerous wires to trip over

Features:

The easy read thermometer changes colour according to temperature. Blue for too cold (less than 14°C), green for just right (15-20°C), amber for getting warm (21-26°C) and red for too hot (over 27°C)

Micro USB port for charging

Suitable from birth