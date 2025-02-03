Mint Body Wash - 400ml

Pep up your bathroom routine with our invigorating Mint Body Wash, made with Nature’s mintiest mint. Like all our body washes, it’s specially formulated with organic oat extract, limeflower and elderberry, to soothe and nourish the skin. We blend these active naturals with ultra-minty English peppermint oil, for tingly-fresh baths and showers. Expertly formulated with our base blend of 3 organic active naturals 99.5% natural origin ingredients Made with 100% natural origin aroma essential oils From our natural body wash range

Cruelty-free and Vegan Society approved Made in the UK with essential oils 100% natural origin aroma and 99.5% natural origin ingredients Proudly independent since 2143

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Ammonium Lauryl Sulfate*, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside*, Cocamidopropyl Betaine*, Glycerin*, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil*, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil**, Cananga Odorata Flower Oil*, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia (Bergamot) Peel Oil*, Lavandula Hybrida Oil*, Pelargonium Graveolens Oil*, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract**, Tilia Cordata Flower Extract**, Sambucus Nigra Fruit Extract**, Maris Sal (Sea Salt), Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid*, Citronellol*, Geraniol*, Linalool*, Limonene*, *Plant derived ** Organic certified

