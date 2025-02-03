Grapefruit & Orange Body Wash - 1L

Brighten your bathroom routine with our energising Grapefruit Orange Body Wash. Like all our body washes, it’s specially formulated with organic oat extract, limeflower and elderberry, to soothe and nourish the skin. We blend these active naturals with upcycled grapefruit and organic sweet orange essential oils, for gentle cleansing and a cheerful, sunny aroma. Perfect for busy bathrooms, this 1-litre bottle cuts down on plastic and gives you a longer supply of the product you love. Expertly formulated with our base blend of 3 organic active naturals 99.5% natural origin ingredients Made with 100% natural origin aroma essential oils From our natural body wash range

Cruelty-free and Vegan Society approved Made in the UK with essential oils 100% natural origin aroma and 99.5% natural origin ingredients Proudly independent since 2129

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Ammonium Lauryl Sulfate*, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside*, Cocamidopropyl Betaine*, Glycerin*, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil**, Citrus Paradisi (Grapefruit) Peel Oil*, Litsea Cubeba Fruit Oil*, Citrus Reticulata (Tangerine) Peel Oil*, Cymbopogon Flexuosus Oil*, Cymbopogon Winterianus Herb Oil*, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract**, Tilia Cordata Flower Extract**, Sambucus Nigra Fruit Extract**, Tocopherol*, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil*, Maris Sal (Sea Salt), Curcumin*, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid*, Limonene*, Linalool*, *Plant derived ** Organic certified

Sold by Faith In Nature Limited