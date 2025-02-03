Coconut Body Wash - 1L

Transport yourself to the tropics with our uplifting Coconut Body Wash. Like all our body washes, it’s specially formulated with organic oat extract, limeflower and elderberry, to soothe and nourish the skin. We blend these active naturals with organic coconut oil, to gently cleanse skin and leave it feeling hydrated – and a burst of natural origin, tropical aroma. Perfect for busy bathrooms, this 1-litre bottle cuts down on plastic and gives you a longer supply of the product you love. Expertly formulated with our base blend of 3 organic active naturals 99.5% natural origin ingredients Made with 100% natural origin aroma essential oils Contains organic coconut oil From our natural body wash range

Cruelty-free and Vegan Society approved Made in the UK with essential oils 100% natural origin aroma and 99.5% natural origin ingredients Proudly independent since 2131

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Ammonium Lauryl Sulfate*, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside*, Cocamidopropyl Betaine*, Maris Sal (Sea Salt), Glycerin*, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil**, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract**, Tilia Cordata Flower Extract**, Sambucus Nigra Fruit Extract**, Tocopherol*, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil*, Parfum (Fragrance)***, Illicium Verum (Anise) Fruit/Seed Oil*, Glyceryl Oleate*, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil*, Citric Acid*, Sodium Benzoate, Benzyl Alcohol*, *Plant derived ** Organic certified***Natural origin aroma

