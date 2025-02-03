Marketplace.
Lavender & Geranium Hand Wash - 20L

Lavender & Geranium Hand Wash - 20L
Experience moments of calm in your daily routine with our relaxing Lavender Geranium Hand Wash. Like all our hand washes, it’s specially formulated with organic oat extract, limeflower and elderberry, to soothe and nourish skin as it gently and effectively cleans. We blend these active naturals with geranium oil and English lavender and lavandin oils, all renowned for their calming aromas.This 20-litre container is the biggest in our plastic-reducing refills range. It holds the equivalent of 50 of our 400ml bottles. Bulk-buy the products you love, cut down on plastic and stay stocked up. Pour or pair with our pump for easy refills.Expertly formulated with our base blend of 3 organic active naturals99.5% natural origin ingredientsMade with 100% natural origin aroma essential oilsFrom our natural hand wash range
Cruelty-free and Vegan Society approvedMade in the UK with essential oils100% natural origin aroma and 99.5% natural origin ingredientsProudly independent since 2013

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Ammonium Lauryl Sulfate*, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside*, Cocamidopropyl Betaine*, Glycerin*, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract**, Pelargonium Graveolens Oil*, Sambucus Nigra Fruit Extract**, Lavandula Hybrida Oil*, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil*, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil*, Tilia Cordata Flower Extract**, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil*, Maris Sal (Sea Salt), Anthocyanins*, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid*, Limonene*, Linalool*, Citronellol*, Geraniol*, *Plant derived **Organic certified
