Lavender & Geranium Body Wash - 1L

Experience natural tranquillity with our relaxing Lavender Geranium Body Wash. Like all our body washes, it’s specially formulated with organic oat extract, limeflower and elderberry, to soothe and nourish the skin. We blend these active naturals with geranium oil and English lavender and lavandin oils, for gentle cleansing and a blissfully calming aroma. Perfect for busy bathrooms, this 1-litre bottle cuts down on plastic and gives you a longer supply of the product you love. Expertly formulated with our base blend of 3 organic active naturals 99.5% natural origin ingredients Made with 100% natural origin aroma essential oils From our natural body wash range

Cruelty-free and Vegan Society approved Made in the UK with essential oils 100% natural origin aroma and 99.5% natural origin ingredients Proudly independent since 2130

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Ammonium Lauryl Sulfate*, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside*, Cocamidopropyl Betaine*, Glycerin*, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract**, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil*, Lavandula Hybrida Oil*, Pelargonium Graveolens Oil*, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil*, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil*, Tilia Cordata Flower Extract**, Sambucus Nigra Fruit Extract**, Maris Sal (Sea Salt), Anthocyanins*, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid*, Citronellol*, Geraniol*, Limonene*, Linalool*, *Plant derived ** Organic certified

Sold by Faith In Nature Limited