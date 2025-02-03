Tea Tree Hand Wash - 5L

Care for hands with Nature on your side with our protective Tea Tree Hand Wash, which has been tested on sensitive skin. Like all our hand washes, it’s specially formulated with organic oat extract, limeflower and elderberry, to soothe and nourish skin as it gently and effectively cleans. We blend these active naturals with Australian tea tree oil, to leave hands feeling protected and cared for. This 5-litre refill bottle is perfect for refilling at home, reducing plastic waste and giving you a longer supply of the products you love (it holds the equivalent of 12.5 of our 400ml bottles). Simply pour or pair with our pump and decant into a smaller bottle for day-to-day use. Expertly formulated with our base blend of 3 organic active naturals 99.5% natural origin ingredients Made with 100% natural origin aroma essential oils

Cruelty-free and Vegan Society approved Made in the UK with essential oils 100% natural origin aroma and 99.5% natural origin ingredients Proudly independent since 2165

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Ammonium Lauryl Sulfate*, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside*, Cocamidopropyl Betaine*, Glycerin*, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil**, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract**, Tilia Cordata Flower Extract**, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil**, Citrus Aurantifolia (Lime) Peel Oil*, Sambucus Nigra Fruit Extract**, Maris Sal (Sea Salt), Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid*, Limonene*, *Plant derived **Organic certified

Sold by Faith In Nature Limited