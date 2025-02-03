Marketplace.
Faith In Nature Natural Coconut Dog Shampoo For Curly Coats, 400ml

Faith In Nature Natural Coconut Dog Shampoo For Curly Coats, 400ml
pH-balanced for dogs. Contains vitamin E for healthy coats. Paraben free, Silicone free and SLS free. 99.5% natural origin ingredients and 100% natural aroma. Vegan Society Approved and cruelty free pet range. Our detangling Coconut Dog Shampoo for curly coats and knots is expertly formulated with organic coconut oil. It’s pH-balanced for dogs’ skin and contains vitamin E for healthy coats. Made in the UK with 99% natural origin ingredients, and free of parabens, SLS, SLES and silicones. Vegan and cruelty-free. Coconut oil is rich in fatty acids that are known to help hydrate, condition and detangle – ideal for curly coats and knotty nightmares. This vegan dog shampoo is specially formulated for curly-coated dogs and those with coats that tend to tangle, and is pH-balanced for canine skin. Made with organic coconut oil, an active natural ingredient that’s packed with fatty acids known to help hydrate, condition and detangle – and vitamin E, to help promote a shiny coat. Designed to gently but effectively wash curly and longer-coated dogs, and help untangle knots. How to use: Massage gently into wet coat, avoiding the eyes, ears and nose. Rinse thoroughly and repeat if required.Ingredients: Aqua (Water), Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice**, Ammonium Lauryl Sulfate*, Cocamidopropyl Betaine*, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside*, Glycerin*, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract**, Lavandula Hybrida Oil*, Cinnamomum Camphora Linaloolifera Wood Oil* / Cinnamomum Camphora (Camphor) Branch/Leaf Extract*, Citrus Aurantium Amara (Bitter Orange) Leaf/ Twig Oil*, Cymbopogon Martini Oil*, Pelargonium Graveolens Oil*, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract**, Urtica Dioica (Nettle) Leaf Extract**, Maris Sal (Sea Salt), Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid*, CI75810 (Chlorophyllin-Copper Complex)*, Citronellol*, Geraniol*, Linalool**Plant derived **Organic certified
Cruelty-free and Vegan Society approvedMade in the UK with essential oils100% natural origin aroma and 99.5% natural origin ingredientsProudly independent since 2090

Aqua (Water), Ammonium Lauryl Sulfate*, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside*, Cocamidopropyl Betaine*, Maris Sal (Sea Salt), Glycerin*, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil**, Tocopherol*, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil*, Parfum (Fragrance)***, Illicium Verum (Anise) Fruit/Seed Oil*, Cocodimonium Hydroxypropyl Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein****, Citric Acid*, Potassium Sorbate, Benzyl Alcohol*
