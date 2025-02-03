Seaweed & Citrus Hand Wash - 5L

Wash your hands in ocean-grown goodness with our restorative Seaweed Citrus Hand Wash. Like all our hand washes, it’s specially formulated with organic oat extract, limeflower and elderberry, to soothe and nourish skin as it gently and effectively cleans. These active naturals are blended with sustainably grown, hand-harvested egg wrack seaweed and our expert blend of essential oils, for a gentle citrus lift. This 5-litre refill bottle is perfect for refilling at home, reducing plastic waste and giving you a longer supply of the products you love (it holds the equivalent of 12.5 of our 400ml bottles). Simply pour or pair with our pump and decant into a smaller bottle for day-to-day use. Expertly formulated with our base blend of 3 organic active naturals 99.5% natural origin ingredients Made with 100% natural origin aroma essential oils From our natural hand wash range

Cruelty-free and Vegan Society approved Made in the UK with essential oils 100% natural origin aroma and 99.5% natural origin ingredients Proudly independent since 2164

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Ammonium Lauryl Sulfate*, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside*, Cocamidopropyl Betaine*, Maris Sal (Sea Salt), Glycerin*, Fucus Vesiculosus Extract **, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract**, Tilia Cordata Flower Extract**, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia (Bergamot) Peel Oil*, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Extract*, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil**, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil*, Cymbopogon Flexuosus Oil*, Citrus Aurantifolia (Lime) Peel Oil*, Sambucus Nigra Fruit Extract**, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid*, Citral*, Linalool*, Limonene*, *Plant derived **Organic certified

