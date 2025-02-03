Marketplace.
image 1 of Seaweed & Citrus Hand Wash - 5L

Seaweed & Citrus Hand Wash - 5L

No ratings yet

Write a review

£50.00

£50.00/each

Sold and sent by Faith in Nature Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Seaweed & Citrus Hand Wash - 5L
Wash your hands in ocean-grown goodness with our restorative Seaweed Citrus Hand Wash. Like all our hand washes, it’s specially formulated with organic oat extract, limeflower and elderberry, to soothe and nourish skin as it gently and effectively cleans. These active naturals are blended with sustainably grown, hand-harvested egg wrack seaweed and our expert blend of essential oils, for a gentle citrus lift.This 5-litre refill bottle is perfect for refilling at home, reducing plastic waste and giving you a longer supply of the products you love (it holds the equivalent of 12.5 of our 400ml bottles). Simply pour or pair with our pump and decant into a smaller bottle for day-to-day use.Expertly formulated with our base blend of 3 organic active naturals99.5% natural origin ingredientsMade with 100% natural origin aroma essential oilsFrom our natural hand wash range
Cruelty-free and Vegan Society approvedMade in the UK with essential oils100% natural origin aroma and 99.5% natural origin ingredientsProudly independent since 2164

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Ammonium Lauryl Sulfate*, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside*, Cocamidopropyl Betaine*, Maris Sal (Sea Salt), Glycerin*, Fucus Vesiculosus Extract **, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract**, Tilia Cordata Flower Extract**, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia (Bergamot) Peel Oil*, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Extract*, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil**, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil*, Cymbopogon Flexuosus Oil*, Citrus Aurantifolia (Lime) Peel Oil*, Sambucus Nigra Fruit Extract**, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid*, Citral*, Linalool*, Limonene*, *Plant derived **Organic certified
Sold by Faith In Nature Limited

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here