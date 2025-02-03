Shea & Argan Shampoo - 400ml

Our moisturising Shea Argan Shampoo is specially formulated for curly hair and dry scalp. Made with organic shea butter and zero-waste, organic argan oil, both known to nourish, it’s suitable for all curl types, from wavy (2A-2C), to curly (3A-3C) to coily (4A-4C). Like all our shampoos, it’s 99.5% natural origin and free of parabens, SLS and silicones. Its sweet, natural origin aroma leaves hair feeling fresh. Expertly formulated with our base blend of 3 organic active naturals 99.5% natural origin ingredients Made with 100% natural origin aroma essential oils Perfect for curly, coily and afro hair From our natural shampoo range

Cruelty-free and Vegan Society approved Made in the UK with essential oils 100% natural origin aroma and 99.5% natural origin ingredients Proudly independent since 2038

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Ammonium Lauryl Sulfate*, Cocamidopropyl Betaine*, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside*, Glycerin*, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter**, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil**, Tocopherol*, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil*, Glyceryl Oleate*, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract**, Urtica Dioica (Nettle) Leaf Extract**, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract**, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Extract*, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride*, Parfum (Fragrance)***, Tagetes Minuta Flower Oil*, Cymbopogon Martini Oil *, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil*, Maris Sal (Sea Salt), Citric Acid*, Sodium Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate*, Limonene*, Linalool*, *Plant derived ** Organic certified***Natural origin aroma

Sold by Faith In Nature Limited