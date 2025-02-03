Dragon Fruit Conditioner - 400ml

Our revitalising Dragon Fruit Conditioner is specially formulated for oily hair and scalp. Like all our conditioners, it’s 99.5% natural origin, free of parabens and silicones – and designed to leave hair feeling smooth and healthy. As it soaks into your strands, enjoy a rejuvenating, natural origin aroma that’s reminiscent of tropical fruits. Expertly formulated with our base blend of 3 organic active naturals 99.5% natural origin ingredients Made with 100% natural origin aroma essential oils From our natural conditioner range

Cruelty-free and Vegan Society approved Made in the UK with essential oils 100% natural origin aroma and 99.5% natural origin ingredients Proudly independent since 2058

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Cetearyl Alcohol*, Hylocereus Undatus Extract*, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract **, Urtica Dioica (Nettle) Leaf Extract**, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract**, Glycerin*, Parfum (Fragrance)***, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil*, Tocopherol*, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil*, Cetrimonium Chloride*, Citric Acid*, Sodium Benzoate, Limonene*, Linalool*, *Plant derived **Organic certified***Natural origin aroma

Sold by Faith In Nature Limited