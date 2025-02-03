Shea & Argan Conditioner Bar

Our Shea Argan Conditioner Bar is plastic-free, offering a more sustainable way of reducing waste in your hair care regime. Plastic-free solid conditioner bar Contains ethically traded shea butter Ideal for curly, afro or very dry hair Silicone, Paraben, SLS and SLES free 100% natural origin conditioner bar Vegan Society approved and cruelty-free hair care 100% recycled recyclable packaging

Cruelty-free and Vegan Society approved Made in the UK with essential oils 100% natural origin aroma and 99.5% natural origin ingredients Proudly independent since 2036

Ingredients

Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil*, Polyglyceryl-3 Dicitrate/Stearate*, Distearoylethyl Dimonium Chloride*, Coco-Caprylate*, Cetearyl Alcohol*, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil*, Coco-Glucoside*, Glyceryl Oleate*, Aqua (Water), Parfum (Fragrance)*, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil*, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter*, Benzyl Salicylate*, Eugenol*, Geraniol*, Limonene*, Linalool*

