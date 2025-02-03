Wild Rose Soap Bar

Our beautifully fragrant Wild Rose Soap will gently cleanse your skin whilst removing dirt and bacteria. Made with 100% natural origin aroma essential oils Silicone, Paraben, SLS and SLES free Contains organic rosehip oil Vegan Society approved and cruelty-free Plastic-free and zero-waste Recycled cardboard packaging that is recyclable and compostable From our naturally derived hand soap and hand wash range

Cruelty-free and Vegan Society approved Made in the UK with essential oils 100% natural origin aroma and 99.5% natural origin ingredients Proudly independent since 2016

Ingredients

Sodium Palmate**, Sodium Cocoate*and/or Sodium palm kernelate**, Aqua (water), Glycerin*, Parfum, Sodium chloride, Sodium citrate, Citronellol*, Eugenol*, Geraniol*, Limonene*, Linalool*, * Plant derived** Certified sustainable origin

Sold by Faith In Nature Limited