Lavender & Geranium Shampoo - 100ml Travel Size

Our balancing Lavender Geranium Shampoo is specially formulated for normal hair and scalp. Like all our shampoos, it’s 99.5% natural origin and free of parabens, SLS and silicones. Geranium and English lavender essential oils are known to soothe and balance the scalp – and will bring a calming aroma to wash days. The perfect size for holidays, the gym, or anywhere on the go, this mini 100ml bottle is both 100% recycled and recyclable. Expertly formulated with our base blend of 3 organic active naturals 99.5% natural origin ingredients Made with 100% natural origin aroma essential oils From our natural shampoo range

Cruelty-free and Vegan Society approved Made in the UK with essential oils 100% natural origin aroma and 99.5% natural origin ingredients Proudly independent since 2085

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Ammonium Lauryl Sulfate*, Cocamidopropyl Betaine*, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside*, Glycerin*, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil*, Lavandula Hybrida Oil*, Pelargonium Graveolens Oil*, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil*, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil*, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract**, Urtica Dioica (Nettle) Leaf Extract**, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract**, Maris Sal (Sea Salt), Anthocyanins*, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid *, Citronellol*, Geraniol*, Limonene*, Linalool*, *Plant derived ** Organic certified

Sold by Faith In Nature Limited