Wild Rose Body Wash - 400ml

Indulge in the rich aroma of roses with our balancing Wild Rose Body Wash. Like all our body washes, it’s specially formulated with organic oat extract, limeflower and elderberr y, to soothe and nourish the skin. These active naturals are blended with zero-waste, organic rosehip seed oil – packed with vitamins, to leave skin feeling cared for. We add rose centifolia oil for its floral aroma that’s associated with feelings of wellbeing. Expertly formulated with our base blend of 3 organic active naturals 99.5% natural origin ingredients Made with 100% natural origin aroma essential oils From our natural body wash range

Cruelty-free and Vegan Society approved Made in the UK with essential oils 100% natural origin aroma and 99.5% natural origin ingredients Proudly independent since 1975

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Ammonium Lauryl Sulfate*, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside*, Cocamidopropyl Betaine*, Glycerin*, Parfum (Fragrance)***, Rosa Canina Seed Oil**, Rosa Centifolia Flower Oil*, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract**, Tilia Cordata Flower Extract**, Sambucus Nigra Fruit Extract**, Maris Sal (Sea Salt), Citric Acid*, Sodium Benzoate, Citronellol*, Geraniol*, *Plant derived ** Organic certified***Natural origin aroma

Sold by Faith In Nature Limited