Shea & Argan Conditioner - 400ml

Our moisturising Shea Argan Conditioner is specially formulated for curly hair and dry scalps. Like all our conditioners, it’s 99.5% natural origin, free of parabens and silicones – and designed to leave hair feeling smooth and healthy. Made with organic shea butter and argan oil, both known to nourish, it’s suitable for all curl types, from wavy (2A-2C), to curly (3A-3C) to coily (4A-4C). A sweet, natural origin aroma leaves hair feeling fresh. Expertly formulated with our base blend of 3 organic active naturals 99.5% natural origin ingredients Made with 100% natural origin aroma essential oils Perfect for curly, coily and afro hair From our natural conditioner range

Cruelty-free and Vegan Society approved Made in the UK with essential oils 100% natural origin aroma and 99.5% natural origin ingredients Proudly independent since 2035

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Cetearyl Alcohol*, Brassica Campestris (Rapeseed) Seed Oil*, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride*, Glycerin*, Cetrimonium Chloride*, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter**, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil**, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil*, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract**, Urtica Dioica (Nettle) Leaf Extract**, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract**, Tocopherol*, Parfum (Fragrance)***, Tagetes Minuta Flower Oil*, Cymbopogon Martini Oil*, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid*, Benzyl Salicylate*, Limonene*, Linalool*, *Plant derived **Organic certified***Natural origin aroma

