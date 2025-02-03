Grapefruit & Orange Conditioner - 1L

Our purifying Grapefruit Orange Conditioner is specially formulated for oily hair and scalp. Like all our conditioners, it’s 99.5% natural origin, free of parabens and silicones – and designed to leave hair feeling smooth and healthy. As it soaks into your strands, breathe in the bright aromas of grapefruit and organic orange essential oils, both renowned for being energising. Perfect for busy bathrooms, this 1-litre bottle cuts down on plastic and gives you a longer supply of the product you love. Expertly formulated with our base blend of 3 organic active naturals 99.5% natural origin ingredients Made with 100% natural origin aroma essential oils From our natural conditioner range

Cruelty-free and Vegan Society approved Made in the UK with essential oils 100% natural origin aroma and 99.5% natural origin ingredients Proudly independent since 2121

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Cetearyl Alcohol*, Citrus Paradisi (Grapefruit) Peel Oil*, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil*, Citrus Reticulata (Tangerine) Peel Oil*, Litsea Cubeba Fruit Oil*, Cymbopogon Flexuosus Oil*, Cymbopogon Winterianus Herb Oil*, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract**, Urtica Dioica (Nettle) Leaf Extract**, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract**, Glycerin*, Cetrimonium Chloride*, Tocopherol*, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil*, Citric Acid*, Sodium Benzoate, Citral*, Limonene*, Linalool*, *Plant derived **Organic certified

Sold by Faith In Nature Limited