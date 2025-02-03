Coconut Body Wash - 100ml Travel Size

Marketplace.
Transport yourself to the tropics with our uplifting Coconut Body Wash. Like all our body washes, it’s specially formulated with organic oat extract, limeflower and elderberry, to soothe and nourish the skin. We blend these active naturals with organic coconut oil, to gently cleanse skin and leave it feeling hydrated – and a burst of natural origin, tropical aroma.The perfect size for holidays, the gym, or anywhere on the go, this mini 100ml bottle is both 100% recycled and recyclable.Expertly formulated with our base blend of 3 organic active naturals99.5% natural origin ingredientsMade with 100% natural origin aroma essential oilsContains organic coconut oilFrom our natural body wash range
Aqua (Water), Ammonium Lauryl Sulfate*, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside*, Cocamidopropyl Betaine*, Maris Sal (Sea Salt), Glycerin*, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil**, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract**, Tilia Cordata Flower Extract**, Sambucus Nigra Fruit Extract**, Tocopherol*, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil*, Parfum (Fragrance)***, Illicium Verum (Anise) Fruit/Seed Oil*, Glyceryl Oleate*, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil*, Citric Acid*, Sodium Benzoate, Benzyl Alcohol*, *Plant derived ** Organic certified***Natural origin aroma
