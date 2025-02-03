Aloe Vera & Rosemary Laundry Liquid - 5L

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

This product's currently out of stock

Our 5 litre Laundry Liquid is a super concentrated bulk buy laundry liquid that offers a more sustainable way of reducing waste when washing your clothes. 5L eco-friendly laundry liquid Made with 100% natural origin aroma essential oils Provides approximately 150 washes Non-biological laundry liquid Paraben and sulphate-free Vegan Society approved and cruelty-free cleaning product From our 5L bulk buy range Dimensions: depth 130mm, width 185mm, height 385mm

