Wild Rose Hand Wash - 5L

Delight in the aroma of roses with our balancing Wild Rose Hand Wash. Like all our hand washes, it’s specially formulated with organic oat extract, limeflower and elderberry, to soothe and nourish skin as it gently and effectively cleans. These active naturals are blended with vitamin-packed, zero-waste, organic rosehip seed oil and rose centifolia oil, renowned for its balancing aroma. This 5-litre refill bottle is perfect for refilling at home, reducing plastic waste and giving you a longer supply of the products you love (it holds the equivalent of 12.5 of our 400ml bottles). Simply pour or pair with our pump and decant into a smaller bottle for day-to-day use. Expertly formulated with our base blend of 3 organic active naturals 99.5% natural origin ingredients Made with 100% natural origin aroma essential oils From our natural hand wash range

Cruelty-free and Vegan Society approved Made in the UK with essential oils 100% natural origin aroma and 99.5% natural origin ingredients Proudly independent since 1980

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Ammonium Lauryl Sulfate*, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside*, Cocamidopropyl Betaine*, Glycerin*, Rosa Canina Seed Oil**, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract**, Sambucus Nigra Fruit Extract**, Tilia Cordata Flower Extract**, Parfum (Fragrance)*, Rosa Centifolia Flower Oil*, Maris Sal (Sea Salt), Citric Acid*, Sodium Benzoate, Geraniol*, Citronellol*, *Plant derived **Organic certified

Sold by Faith In Nature Limited